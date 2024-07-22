Jennifer Lopez is spending her birthday in the Hamptons.

The birthday girl, who turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24, headed east to celebrate her birthday with friends and family. While her Bridgerton-themed bash in the Hamptons made headlines over the weekend, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the singer actually kicked off her birthday weekend on Sunday, July 21, with an outdoor lunch at Arthur & Sons.

Lopez booked the Italian restaurant after visiting earlier in the week, reserving the venue’s outdoor bar and patio area — dubbed the Amalfi Terrace — for 20 of her closest friends and family. Among the guests were her two children, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as her sister Lynda, her longtime manager Benny Medina and “other friends,” per the insider. (Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex husband Marc Antony.)

The source also confirmed to Us that Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was not in attendance.

Guests enjoyed a five-course dinner of Italian classics, including fried calamari, Caesar salad, spaghetti marinara, chicken parm, spicy rigatoni and more.

Lopez stunned in a white, floral-embroidered romper and shared “heartfelt stories of her past” with partygoers, the insider tells Us. She was serenaded with a traditional rendition of the Happy Birthday song by the Arthur & Sons staff and treated to her favorite dessert: limoncello cheesecake, spumoni ice cream and homemade mini cannolis.

A lavish Italian lunch wasn’t the extent of Lopez’s birthday activities, however, as the multi-hyphenate hosted a Bridgerton-themed party at her Hamptons house on Saturday, July 20. Among the guests photographed entering the party dressed in period-correct royal wear was Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Lopez, donning a blue gown with white lace.

Bronx native Lopez made her way out to the east end of Long Island on July 13 when she shared a video via Instagram Story of her and her 18-year-old stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, taking a summertime car ride together. The pair were later spotted at the Chanel store in the Hamptons the same day, a source exclusively revealed to Us.

Whether or not Violet was in attendance at her stepmother’s birthday bash is unclear. Meanwhile, Lopez and Violet’s father Ben, 51, are “still living separately” and their relationship remains in limbo as they look to sell their shared L.A. home. “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step,” the insider concluded.

Notably, neither Ben nor the singer publicly acknowledged their second wedding anniversary on July 16. (Ben shares Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Reports of Ben and Lopez’s separation surfaced in May when a source exclusively told Us the couple had been experiencing “issues” in their marriage as Lopez prepared for her This Is Me…Live Tour, which would have been her first in years. The tour, however, was later canceled.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” an insider told Us in July, saying the couple was “living separate lives” and “still haven’t made a decision” about their marriage. “They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” the source said. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Reporting by Leanne Stanton