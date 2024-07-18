Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

See All of Jennifer Lopez’s East Coast Summer Looks While She Vacations in the Hamptons

By
Jennifer Lopez s Best Hamptons Looks
7
Matt Agudo/INSTARimages (3)

Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons looks have Us swooning.

From stylish bike riding outfits to timeless ensembles while exploring the town, Lopez has no shortage of fabulous summer looks to show off while vacationing in the Hamptons. When taking a stroll on July 13, Lopez stunned in a white tank top featuring frilled sleeves and a loose fit. She teamed the piece with straight blue jeans, platform sandals and a straw purse featuring brown leather straps.

Lopez shielded herself from the rain with an adorable pink umbrella and completed her look with brown oversized sunglasses.

Jennifer Aniston on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Last Chance! Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Hair Treatment is 25% — But not for Much Longer! View Deal

When it comes to her cycling style, Lopez rocks everything from polo tops and flowy pants to crop tops. One of her standout looks came on July 16, when she rocked paint splattered overalls featuring airy pants and a white tank top. She completed her ensemble with hoop earrings and black flip-flops.

Keep scrolling to see Lopez’s best Hamptons looks:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!