Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons looks have Us swooning.

From stylish bike riding outfits to timeless ensembles while exploring the town, Lopez has no shortage of fabulous summer looks to show off while vacationing in the Hamptons. When taking a stroll on July 13, Lopez stunned in a white tank top featuring frilled sleeves and a loose fit. She teamed the piece with straight blue jeans, platform sandals and a straw purse featuring brown leather straps.

Lopez shielded herself from the rain with an adorable pink umbrella and completed her look with brown oversized sunglasses.

When it comes to her cycling style, Lopez rocks everything from polo tops and flowy pants to crop tops. One of her standout looks came on July 16, when she rocked paint splattered overalls featuring airy pants and a white tank top. She completed her ensemble with hoop earrings and black flip-flops.

Keep scrolling to see Lopez’s best Hamptons looks: