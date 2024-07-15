Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck were spotted spending some quality time together over the weekend.

Lopez, 51, and her 18-year-old stepdaughter were seen in the Chanel store in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 13, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. The pair seemed to be enjoying themselves and were arm-in-arm as they shopped and laughed. While Lopez and Violet did not purchase anything, they browsed for about 20 minutes before leaving the store together.

Lopez shared a video via her Instagram Story on Saturday from the passenger seat of a car with Violet and her friend Cassidey Fralin looking out the window in the backseat. The video was set to the song “GIRLS” by The Kid LAROI. Lopez could be seen wearing her wedding ring, which is notable after months of speculation about the status of her marriage to Affleck, 51.

​Along with Violet, Affleck shares children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez’s post came shortly after a source exclusively revealed to Us that she and Affleck were “in a rush” to sell their shared Beverly Hills mansion. According to the insider, the couple “never felt settled” in the 38,000-square-foot mansion, which boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

“They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property,” the source told Us on Saturday. “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

The source added that Lopez and Affleck, who are still living separately, “rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them.” They told Us, “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step.”

The couple publicly listed the property on Thursday, July 11, with a whopping price tag of $68 million, which is $8 million more than what they paid for it in 2023.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022. However, reports of their separation surfaced in May when a third source exclusively told Us the couple were “having issues” in their marriage as Lopez prepared for her This Is Me…Live Tour. (The tour, which would have been her first in years, was later canceled.)

While an additional insider stated that Affleck had moved out of their home “several weeks” ago, another insider confided in Us that there was a “sliver of hope” to save the marriage.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” said the insider in July, who reiterated the couple was “living separate lives,” but “still haven’t made a decision” about their marriage.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” the source told Us. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”