Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hope to sell their shared mansion sooner rather than later.

“They decided to list the house very recently, within the last week,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property. They are in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

The insider added that “Ben and Jen never felt settled” in the “incredibly huge house” in Beverly Hills, which takes up 38,000 square feet and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. “They rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them,” the source told Us.

​​(Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

The source noted to Us that Affleck and Lopez are “still living separately” and that their relationship remains in limbo as they look to offload their home. “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step,” the insider concluded.

The property also features a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12-car garage and parking for up to 80 vehicles. Us previously confirmed that Affleck and Lopez purchased the home for $60 million in June 2023. The couple publicly listed the Beverly Hills property for $68 million on Thursday, July 11.

Last month, another source exclusively told Us that a “distraught” Lopez had hoped to sell the home off-market “to try and get less attention surrounding it.” The insider noted, “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention,” adding “he’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.”

Rumors of marital troubles between Affleck and Lopez, who wed in 2022, began circulating in May when a source exclusively told Us that the couple had been “having issues” in their marriage as the singer geared up for her This Is Me…Live Tour. That tour has since been canceled. Another source added that Affleck had moved out of their shared home “several weeks” prior, though neither he nor Lopez have publicly addressed the move.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work and prepping for her tour,” the source told Us at the time, adding Lopez had been “very focused on work.”

According to the insider, Lopez and Affleck were “on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Despite their marital struggles, another source told Us that there was still a “sliver of hope” for the couple’s marriage. “Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” that source told Us in July, reiterating that the couple are currently “living separate lives” and “still haven’t made a decision” regarding their marriage.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” the source told Us. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams