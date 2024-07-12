Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially put their mansion on the market.

The couple listed their Beverly Hills home for $68 million on Thursday, July 11. The 38,000-square-foot house has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It also has a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a 12-car garage and available parking for up to 80 vehicles.

According to the listing, the abode, which was initially built in 2000, was renovated with “the highest level of quality within the last four months.” Us Weekly previously confirmed that Lopez, 54, and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, originally purchased the home in June 2023 for $60 million.

The news comes nearly one month after a source told Us that Lopez and Affleck, 51, wanted to sell their home amid their marital woes. However, the decision seemingly caused more tension in the pair’s relationship.

“Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it,” the insider explained, claiming that “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention” because “he’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.”

Affleck and Lopez initially sparked split speculation in May after they weren’t spotted together for 47 days. A second source told Us at the time that the duo were “having issues in their marriage” due to Lopez’s hectic work schedule due to her various movie roles and her This Is Me … Now tour.

Later that month, an additional insider exclusively told Us at the time that Affleck had moved out of their shared Los Angeles home “several weeks earlier.”

As rumors continued to swirl about Lopez and Affleck’s relationship status, the couple stepped out together on several occasions. Affleck and Lopez arrived together to his eldest daughter, Violet’s graduation party on May 30. (Affleck shares Violet, 18, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The exes also share kids: Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.)

One day after Violet’s graduation party, Lopez announced that she was canceling her tour to focus on her family. (The singer is the mother of twins Max and Emme, 16, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote in her fan newsletter at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

Affleck and Lopez have since continued to work on their relationship. The pair have been spotted wearing their wedding rings on numerous occasions. A source told Us earlier this month that the duo are trying to figure out next steps.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” the insider said. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”