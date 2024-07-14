Despite rumors of marital troubles with her husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is still spending quality time with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck.

Lopez, 51, shared a selfie video via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 13, that showed the “Waiting For Tonight” singer in the passenger seat of a car wearing sunglasses, a white top and her wedding ring. In the backseat, 18-year-old Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, look out the window. The video is set to the song “GIRLS” by The Kid LAROI.

​​Along with Violet, Affleck shares Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez’s sweet post came after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Affleck and Lopez were “in a rush” to sell their shared Beverly Hills mansion amid ongoing rumors they are heading for divorce.

“They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property,” the source told Us on Saturday. “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

The insider added that the couple “never felt settled” in the “incredibly huge” 38,000 square-foot mansion, which has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. Us previously confirmed Affleck and Lopez purchased their home for $60 million in June 2023.

“They rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them,” the source told Us of Lopez and Affleck, who are still living separately. “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step.” They publicly listed the property on Thursday, July 11, for $68 million.

Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in 2022, but rumors and reports of their separation began to circulate in May when a source exclusively told Us that the couple had been “having issues” in their marriage as Lopez prepared for her This Is Me…Live Tour. That tour, which would have been Lopez’s first in years, was later canceled. An additional source stated that Affleck had moved out of their home “several weeks” prior. However, another source told Us that there was still a “sliver of hope” for the couple’s marriage.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source told Us in July, reiterating that the couple are currently “living separate lives” and “still haven’t made a decision” regarding their marriage.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” the source told Us. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Despite the rumors, the couple has been seen out together several times since May, including at Violet’s high school graduation party on May 30. The couple also attended Samuel’s middle school graduation party on June 12. However, they reportedly left separately and “kept their distance” from each other at the event.