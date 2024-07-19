What’s in store for Leos this year? Us Weekly turned to world-renowned astrologer and author Susan Miller to get the forecast for the Lions in your life — and in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle’s (August 4, 1981) marriage house is Capricorn (“history and tradition”), which makes husband Prince Harry a perfect fit, says Miller in the newly revamped Us Weekly, on newsstands now. However, with transiting Saturn in her ninth house, Miller warns there’s trouble looming with foreign people, foreign places and in-laws “until February 2026.”

Fellow Leo Austin Butler was born on August 17, 1991, which Miller refers to as “the luckiest day of the year — when Jupiter was conjunct the Sun.” Though he lost out on an Oscar for Elvis, the astrologer predicts he’ll have one soon: “It’s coming.”

Also with success on the horizon is Sandra Bullock (July 26, 1964), for whom “the Sun in the house of money,” says Miller, noting that the actress “will continue to do well.” Bullock has “an easier chart than most,” the astrologer tells Us. “This year, she’s starting a whole new chapter.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of more of Miller’s predictions for Leos this year, from career moves to love lives — and to find out how the stars play into Jennifer Lopez’s ups and downs with Ben Affleck:

What Leos Are Really Like

It’s written in the stars that those born between July 23 and August 22 were destined for showbiz. “Leo rules entertainment,” Miller tells Us, noting Lions tend to be proud, creative, distinguished and confident. “If a person has no Leo in the chart, they can’t really go too far in the movies, music, Broadway theater or any other of the arts.”

Miller attributes that to the zodiac sign’s gifted sides: “They keep the child alive inside, [and] they’re experimental and curious.” Leos — who tend to have movie-star good looks, “beautiful, thick, luscious” hair (a.k.a. the lion’s mane!) and strong features, says Miller — never shy away from the camera, either: “They often love to have their picture taken!”

What to Watch For

The good news? Miller gives Leos permission to take it easy and enjoy the fruits of their labor before things ramp up once again. “In astrology, there is yin and yang — there’s high energy and then we have to rest,” she explains, telling Us Leos “will go into hibernation next year and then come out of the gate big-time, like a thoroughbred horse.”

The bad news? In late 2024 and early 2025, starting December 6 to February 23, 2025, Mars returns to retrograde in both Cancer and Leo, which will put Lions in limbo. “That’s hard on Leos because they like to know where they’re going, have the plan, execute the plan and fulfill it,” she explains. “They’re going to have to have patience as things are a little up in the air.”

Leo Love Lowdown

Despite their troubles, Miller hasn’t given up on Bennifer yet. Affleck’s (August 15, 1972) Venus is in Cancer and Lopez’s (July 24, 1969) is in Scorpio, which makes them “perfect together,” she tells Us. “Both are fixed signs, and fixed signs find it very hard to compromise.” Professionally, Lopez — whose “fixed signs have launched her success” — is “extremely entrepreneurial,” while Miller recommends Affleck channel his storyteller side. “Ben has got to start writing,” she adds. “He communicates beautifully.”

The duo — who noticeably spent their second wedding anniversary apart this month — have “a beautiful magnetic chemistry,” Miller tells Us.

