Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked two years of marriage amid the strain in their relationship — however, neither of them publicly acknowledged the relationship milestone.

The couple’s second wedding anniversary fell on Tuesday, July 16, two years after they quietly tied the knot in Las Vegas. Photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday showed Lopez, 54, going for a solo bike ride in the Hamptons. She was also seen driving around in the passenger seat of a vintage Mercedes convertible.

Earlier this year, Lopez and Affleck, 51, sparked concern when fans realized they had not been spotted together in 47 days. While they have remained tight-lipped about their marital issues, Us Weekly confirmed in May that Affleck moved out of their Beverly Hills home, which they are now trying to sell.

In June, a source exclusively told Us that Affleck and Lopez “can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” while a second insider added that “Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

Earlier this month, a third source revealed that the pair are “doing their own thing right now.”

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source told Us, reiterating that she and Affleck are “living separate lives” as of late.

A fourth insider noted that the duo “still haven’t made a decision” about the status of their relationship, but there is still a “sliver of hope” for a reconciliation.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a fifth source shared. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Despite their hardships, Lopez and Affleck hope to remain “amicable” as they move forward. “They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times,” the source added.

The two were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004 before rekindling their romance in 2021. After getting engaged for a second time in April 2022, they wed in Las Vegas that July and hosted another wedding in Georgia the following month.

Lopez offered fans an inside look at her and Affleck’s Vegas nuptials in a July 2022 newsletter. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote at the time, gushing that the wedding was “exactly what we wanted.”

She continued: “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez emphasized the lengthy journey she and Affleck went on before walking down the aisle.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” she concluded. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”