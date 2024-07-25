Jennifer Lopez is celebrating another trip around the sun in her birthday (bathing) suit.

Lopez turned 55 years old on Wednesday, July 24, and to mark the special occasion, she posted an Instagram thirst trap of herself sporting a sexy white one piece with gold hoop earrings, bracelets and a ring.

“This Is Me…Now,” the singer-actress captioned the post, referencing the name of her latest album.

Fans quickly ran to the comments section to praise the singer for her toned physique.

“Cant believe ur 55 🤩 you’re aging like fine wine,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another gushed, “Happy birthday QUEEN!!!! You look amazing as always.”

Later in the day, Lopez shared a video montage of moments from her Bridgerton-themed bash where she wore two glamorous gowns, one blue and one green, that looked like they belonged in Queen Charlotte’s closet. The footage included a horse-drawn carriage, an orchestra, Regency-era dancing and Lopez blowing out the candles atop a four-layer cake. She sang, too.

“Can someone get @shondarhimes on the phone? We need JLo on the next season!!!” a Lopez follower commented.

Lopez hosted the party at her Hamptons house on Saturday, July 20. Her mother, Guadalupe Lopez, was among the partygoers photographed wearing on-theme attire. She wore a blue gown with white lace.

The following day, Lopez continued the festivities with an outdoor lunch at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton. She had reserved the Italian restaurant’s outdoor bar and patio area — dubbed the Amalfi Terrace — for 20 of her closest friends and family. Among the guests were her two children, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, as well as her sister Lynda, her longtime manager Benny Medina and “other friends,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. (Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

The insider also confirmed to Us that Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was not in attendance.

Lopez wowed in a white, floral-embroidered romper and shared “heartfelt stories of her past” with partygoers, the insider told Us. She was serenaded with a traditional rendition of the Happy Birthday song by the Arthur & Sons staff and treated to her favorite dessert: limoncello cheesecake, spumoni ice cream and homemade mini cannolis.

The Bronx native made her way out to the east end of Long Island on July 13 when she shared a video via Instagram Story of her and her 18-year-old stepdaughter, Violet, taking a summertime car ride together. The duo were later seen at the Chanel store in the Hamptons the same day, a source exclusively revealed to Us.

As for Lopez and Affleck, 51, the couple are “still living separately” while they look to sell their Los Angeles home. “Nothing has been decided yet as far as the divorce, but selling the house is the first step,” the insider said. (Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Neither acknowledged their second wedding anniversary on July 16. Reports of Ben and Lopez’s separation came to light in May when a source exclusively told Us that the pair were having “issues” in their marriage ahead of Lopez’s This Is Me…Live Tour, which would have been her first in years. The tour, however, was later canceled.