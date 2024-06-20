Ben Affleck showed a united front with Jennifer Lopez, referring to her as “my wife amid their marital woes, while explaining his feelings about getting his photo taken.

Affleck, 51, opened up about the internet claiming he looks mad in photos during a conversation with host Kevin Hart on the season 4 premiere of the comedian’s Peacock talk show Hart to Heart on Thursday, June 20.

“I don’t mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f–k. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you,” Affleck said about being at a sanctioned event with Lopez, 54. “But with my children, that’s a different thing.”

Affleck explained that he is “a little bit shy,” especially when he’s out and about on his own, which leads to his less than thrilled expression in photographs.

“I also don’t like a lot of attention,” he shared. “That’s why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, OK, here we go.'”

However, Affleck explained his natural solemn-looking facial expression also occurs when he’s at home with his family.

t”By the way, I also might be somebody who I do find myself — I’ll be sitting at home, and they’re like, ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘Nothing. Nothing’s wrong,'” he reflected. “I’m like, ‘Nothing. I’m listening to this thing.’ I start thinking, is something wrong?”

Affleck and Lopez have been married since 2022 but the couple have a lengthy history. Lopez and Affleck had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but called it quits in 2004 before they were supposed to tie the knot. Affleck moved on with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez, for her part, was previously married to Marc Anthony and they share 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

In May, rumors swirled that there was trouble in paradise for Affleck and Lopez after they were not seen together in more than a month. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck had been “having issues” in their marriage as the singer was gearing up to hit the road on her This Is Me … Now Tour.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider shared, adding that Lopez was “very focused on work,” which had the pair “on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Affleck moved out of his and Lopez’s shared Los Angeles home. As divorce rumors continued to swirl, Lopez canceled her tour, sharing with fans she wanted to spend more time “with her children, family and close friends.”

In June, an additional source told Us that Lopez and Affleck are selling their L.A. home, which has caused even more tension in their relationship.

“Jennifer is distraught. She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it,” the insider explained, claiming that “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention” because “he’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him.”

While Affleck and Lopez are figuring out the next steps in their relationship, Lopez also shared her love for her husband by referring to him as “our hero” in a touching Father’s Day tribute.