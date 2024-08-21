Jennifer Lopez has faced some ups and downs in her personal life — some of which have resulted in divorce.

Lopez rose to stardom after starring in movies such as Selena, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Monster-in-Law. She balanced acting with a music career after releasing her debut album, On the 6, in 1999.

At the same time, Lopez was making headlines for her personal life. Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. After their split, Lopez found love with Cris Judd, but the pair called it quits in 2002 after less than one year of marriage.

“I’ve been married three times. And once was nine months, and once was 11 months,” Lopez said on the Today show in 2019. “I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I would say try to get married. I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works.”

Lopez’s longest marriage was to Marc Anthony, whom she exchanged vows with in 2004. They later expanded their family with twins Emme and Max. The duo pulled the plug on their romance in 2011, and Lopez was briefly engaged to Alex Rodriguez before reconnecting with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

Affleck and Lopez reconnected in 2021 after breaking off their initial engagement in 2004. The couple went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 and had a second ceremony the following month. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2024 that Lopez had filed for divorce on the anniversary of their second wedding ceremony.

Keep scrolling for a history of Lopez’s marriages — and divorces — over the years:

Ojani Noa

Lopez and Noa were only married for 11 months before filing for divorce. Noa later claimed their relationship changed after Lopez catapulted to the next level of stardom.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband No. 4,” Noa told the Daily Mail in August 2022 after Lopez and Affleck got married. “I was husband No. 1, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

Noa continued: “We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.”

Cris Judd

Lopez and Judd met in 2000 on the set of her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video. After one year of dating, the twosome tied the knot, but the union didn’t last long. They filed for divorce in 2002 after nine months of marriage and finalized their split the following year.

“I can’t give you the answer as to why her relationships don’t work. I think that it’s that it is work. It’s whether you want to work on it or not. Everyone has baggage and problems. It’s whether you want to deal with those problems,” Judd exclusively told Us at the time. “When you sign up to get married, you can’t just walk away.”

Marc Anthony

Following her first split from Affleck, Lopez exchanged vows with Anthony later that year. They welcomed their kids in 2008. Lopez and Anthony announced their split in a joint statement in 2011, saying, “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters.”

Despite their breakup, Anthony and Lopez have remained on good terms as they continue to coparent their kids.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Lopez shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017. “There’s a reason we’re not together. But we’re great friends, and we’re parents together. That has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical. When we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Ben Affleck

Affleck and Lopez initially started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They called off their engagement two years later but found their way back to each other two decades later. Following their reunion, Affleck proposed for a second time in April 2022 and they eloped three months later in Las Vegas.

Before their two-year wedding anniversary, Affleck and Lopez sparked speculation that their relationship was on the rocks. Lopez confirmed the rumors when she filed for divorce in August 2024 and cited their separation date as four months prior.