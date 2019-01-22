Comedian Kevin Barnett has died, United Talent Agency confirmed on Tuesday, January 22. He was 32 years old.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett,” the talent agency tweeted on Tuesday. “He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him.”

Barnett’s cause of death is unknown. He shared an Instagram photo from Mexico on Saturday, January 19.

“In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times. In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold,” he captioned the snap. “Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin.”

Barnett’s writing credits include episodes of Broad City, The Carmichael Show and the Fox series Rel, which he also co-created. The late comedian also wrote the 2007 film The Heartbreak Kid and the 2016 film The Do-Over.

Comedy Central paid tribute to Barnett after news of his death broke. “Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond,” the network tweeted on Tuesday. “He’ll be greatly missed.”

Mike Scully, who worked on The Carmichael Show, reacted to Barnett’s passing via Twitter.

“Kevin Barnett was a great standup, but I knew him as a smart, funny, talented TV writer and just a really sweet guy who made the insanity of the late nights more fun,” the Parks and Recreation producer tweeted. “Condolences to his family and friends. Can’t believe I’m writing this.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti also tweeted about Barnett’s death, writing, “i am so sad.”

