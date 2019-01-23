A tough day. Pete Davidson was feeling a little bit off in the wake of his friend and fellow comedian Kevin Barnett’s death.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, did a stand-up comedy show at Caroline’s on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, January 22, and told the crowd as the performance began, “I’m in a weird mood.”

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Davidson looked tired as he took the stage in a hoodie and red sweatpants. The comic did his normal routine of joking about his penis size, breakup with Ariana Grande and mental health struggles, but wasn’t at the top of his game because he was “a bit sad” over Barnett’s passing.

“My head hurts,” Davidson said. “How long have I been up here? Sorry, my brain is mush.”

The comic, who moved back home to Staten Island, New York, following his October 2018 split from ex-fiancé Grande, also admitted that living with his mom is “fun, but it’s also depressing.”

The Set It Up star continued with his set before asking for a second time “how much longer” he had on stage. He then told fans they could “just leave” if they were tired.

Davidson’s uncomfortable performance came one day after he addressed the R. Kelly scandal during a gig at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. “I thought I was having a bad year …” he joked before getting serious. “Man, that guy is evil,” the SNL star continued. “[He] should get shot in the f—king face.”

United Talent Agency confirmed on Tuesday that Barnett, who co-created the Fox series Rel, died at 32 years old from unknown causes. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett,” the talent agency tweeted. “He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him.”

