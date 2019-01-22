Speaking his mind. Pete Davidson addressed the controversy surrounding R. Kelly the best way he knows — with humor.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, often makes over-the-top jokes about sensitive subjects like mental health, his sex life and more, and continued that trend when he did a stand-up comedy show at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, January 21. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Davidson spoke about how he watched Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, and subsequently compared their hardships.

“I thought I was having a bad year …” the Set It Up actor joked at his “Pete Davidson & Friends” show before his comments turned serious. “Man, that guy is evil,” he said, adding that he thinks the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner, 52, “should get shot in the f—king face.”

Multiple women came forward for the first time in the docuseries to accuse Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. He had previously come under fire in 1994 for marrying a then-15-year-old Aaliyah and again years later for allegations of child pornography, though he was found not guilty in the latter case in 2008. The latest claims have prompted many celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, John Legend and Christina Aguilera, to speak out against the “Ignition” singer and vow to never work with him again. Kelly has long denied any wrongdoing.

Davidson also made jokes on Monday about a topic that has become a staple in his stand-up routines: his failed relationship with Ariana Grande. The SNL star reiterated his opinion that his ex-fiancée, from whom he split in October 2018, is really small, which is why she thinks his manhood seemed larger than average to her.

“[Ariana is a] tiny lady, so everything to her is huge,” he quipped. “Every girl for the rest of my life who sees my penis will be disappointed.”

Grande, 25, first commented on the size of her then-fiancé’s private parts when she tweeted in June 2018 that Davidson is “like 10 inches.” She later wrote “HUUUUUGE” next to his picture in her “Thank U, Next” music video.

The comic and the Grammy nominee started dating in May 2018 and Us Weekly exclusively revealed the following month that they were engaged. They called it quits four months later, however, after the “Imagine” singer’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose at the age of 26.

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

