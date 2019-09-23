



Talk about awkward. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner were seemingly the butt of the joke when audience members at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards laughed at them during their monologue on Sunday, September 22 — but the reality stars were not in on the joke prior to hitting the stage.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian, 38, and Jenner, 23, “were not briefed” about the teleprompter bits being “a joke.” The insider adds that “it was definitely a bit awkward.”

However, “Kim and Kendall were good sports about it,” another source tells Us. “The line was supposed to be funny. They weren’t bothered by people laughing.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars were tasked with presenting the award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, which recognizes excellence in competitive reality shows. Laughter emerged from the audience when the KKW Beauty mogul said: “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

Despite the hiccup, the Victoria’s Secret model continued to carry out their brief monologue. “Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted,” Jenner added.

RuPaul’s Drag Race walked away with the prize, with host RuPaul saying in his acceptance speech: “Thank you guys so much! All these beautiful people…We are so proud of this show, and we are so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are.”

He then took a moment to encourage audience members and viewers to register to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Kardashian and Jenner were scheduled to hand out the trophy with their younger sister, Kylie Jenner. However, a source tells Us that the Kylie Cosmetics founder “was sick and she has been sick for days.” The insider also notes that Kylie “had to miss something else recently because of being sick, too.”

Though Kardashian and Kendall were laughed at during the prestigious ceremony, the sister duo arrived to the Hollywood affair in style. The Skims designer wore a skintight black velvet gown by Vivienne Westwood, which she accessorized with a few necklaces.

Kendall, meanwhile, wore a pink floral Richard Quinn gown that she paired with a latex Vex turtleneck.

With reporting by Brody Brown

