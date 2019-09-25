



Nearly 48 hours after Kylie Jenner announced she’s teaming up with Balmain for a Kylie Cosmetics collection, she revealed that she cannot promote it during Paris Fashion Week after being hospitalized.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star released a statement via Twitter on Wednesday, September 25, explaining that she would have to miss Friday’s fashion show due to poor health.

“Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier,” she wrote in a screen grab from her notes app. “Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

For a little refresh, the Lip Kit creator was set to serve as the artistic director of makeup for the Balmain spring-summer 2020 show on Friday, September 27, where models will wear the brand new products, which include lip gloss, lip liner and eye shadow.

The highly anticipated collaboration came about after Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, saw the youngest Jenner wear his design at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she shut down the red carpet with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I remember waking up early in Paris on that morning and immediately pulling up the pictures from the Grammys weekend,” Rousteing revealed in a statement from the brand. “As I quickly scrolled through the red carpet shots, the incredible images of Kylie and Travis made me stop in my tracks. That photo made it clear to me what our next steps needed to be. When I called to thank her, Kylie and I almost immediately began brainstorming about bringing the colors, outlook and style of my couture vision into her beauty universe.”

The youngest self-made billionaire also looked forward to working wit the designer. “Whenever I wear one of his pieces I feel confident and beautiful,” she said in the statement. “And that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics.”

