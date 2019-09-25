Autumn is here! If you’re anything like Us, that means it’s time for stylish sweaters, boatloads of hot coffee and some fresh new beauty products to help you get excited about the season! Thankfully, Ulta Beauty currently hosting its annual Fall Haul sale, which means you can take up to 50% off select, fan-favorite products.

Bobbi Brown Talks Fall Makeup and Concealer — ‘It’s Like Wearing a Bra’

The sale is running both in-store and online for just one full week from September 22 through September 28. Keep in mind that the in-person offerings will be different than the virtual offerings. For example, you’ll only be able to snag a deal from cult-favorite hair care brand OGX via the site and you’ll only be able to get 50% off The Body Shop Body Butters at the store.

So if you’re in need of some shopping inspiration, let’s consider what you might want to pick up for the season! Perhaps a new face mask to help you battle cold weather woes, or maybe a fresh eyeshadow palette full of rich burgundy or bronze shades? And you should definitely consider investing in a few lipsticks that scream “fall” — because, let’s face it, there’s always room in one’s makeup collection for a new shade…or 7.

Keep scrolling for a look at 9 products to consider adding to your Ulta Beauty shopping cart this fall — almost all of which are under $10!