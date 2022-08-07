Backstage bonding! As Travis Scott headlined a sold-out concert in London, he was supported by his family.

Kylie Jenner, who’s been dating the 31-year-old Cactus Jack founder since 2017, shared a Saturday, August 6, Instagram carousel from the performance. In the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s snaps, she and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, hugged Scott backstage before watching the rest of his set from their VIP seats.

“Wow, London a moment I can’t forget,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrote via Instagram on Saturday sharing footage of the crowd cheering at the beginning of the show.

The Kardashians star and Stormi — who the couple welcomed in February 2018 — also received a special shoutout while he performed. Per social media footage, Scott dedicated “Mamacita” to Jenner and their little girl, noting that the toddler was a big fan of the track.

Jenner — who welcomed a son with her beau in February — and Stormi watched the show in coordinating jeans and T-shirts. In one of the social media snaps, the girls held their hands in the air like the rest of the concertgoers. (Scott’s Saturday concert was his first large-scale arena show since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021.)

“😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫🥵🥵🥵🥵🤯🤯🤯🤯🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎,” Scott simply replied to the beauty entrepreneur’s social media upload.

During the show, Twitter fans even pointed out that Stormi was living her best life and having a blast listening to her dad’s music. In the reshared crowd footage, the 4-year-old danced to Scott’s songs from her seat.

Days before the rapper’s show, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a girls’ shopping trip to Harrods while in London.

“Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner gushed via Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4, as they checked out a private suite with designer shoes, purses, clothes and toys to choose from. “Is this not the craziest? [Stormi,] you are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

Stormi, for her part, replied: “Mommy I’m gonna try these on.”

Elsewhere during their Harrods visit, Jenner and her daughter checked out the store’s impressive Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin mini-boutique and makeup counter.

Stormi — and her baby brother — have become the main focus for the Life of Kylie alum and Scott, though a source told Us in May that the twosome have “not ruled [a potential engagement] out” of the equation.

“The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” the insider added at the time. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term. … She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long-term with anyone other than Travis.”

Scroll below to see snaps of Jenner and Stormi enjoying Scott’s London performance: