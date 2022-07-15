A budding scientist. Travis Scott helped daughter Stormi build a volcano as part of a science experiment in their backyard.

“Alright so, what’s it called when it’s inside the volcano?” the rapper, 31, asks the 4-year-old in a TikTok video shared by Kylie Jenner on Friday, July 15. “Magma!” Stormi answers, excitedly, before adding that once the volcano erupts, it spews “hot lava.”

“Alright, let me see it!” Scott adds, cheering as the little one adds baking soda to their volcano to cause a reaction. “Ooh, the hot lava,” Stormi shouts from off-camera.

“He is a very hands-on dad and engaged,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the “Highest in the Room” musician’s relationship with his kids in February 2021, shortly after Stormi’s first birthday. “He spoils his daughter rotten and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best that it can be.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper — who also shares a 4-month-old son with Jenner, 24 — has previously spoken about how much his life has changed since welcoming Stormi in February 2018. “Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,“ he told GQ in October 2019. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

Though Scott and the Kylie Cosmetics founder briefly split later that month, she praised his skills as a parent and how involved he is as a father. “We’re, like, best friends,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

In September 2021, the Texas native gave insight into his parenting style, revealing that he and Jenner prefer to let their daughter “self-discipline,” bragging that Stormi is “so cool” and independent. “We’re, like, ‘OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till 11 or are you going to go to sleep now?’” he told CR Parade at the time. “And it’s so cool [to hear her say], ‘I’m going to sleep ya’ll!'”

Becoming a father has also made Scott more intentional about setting boundaries in his career in order to be his best for Stormi. “A lot of successful business people they’re like, ‘Yo! 11 o’clock, don’t talk to me,'” he told the magazine. “I’ve never been like that. I don’t want to strike out time because I don’t know if that s–t might come at 12 p.m. But I think when people get into an older space, it’s healthy. And I kinda see myself getting to that point. Now [that] I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi.”

