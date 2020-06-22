Doting on dad! Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, helped Travis Scott ring in Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21.

“Happy Father’s Day,” the makeup mogul, 22, captioned a social media slideshow.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to write on her Instagram Story: “The best daddy to our daughter.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator posted pictures of Scott’s sweet Father’s Day set-up, from blue flower arrangements to matching cookies and balloons. Stormi rocked an all-blue outfit and posed for pictures with the rapper, 28.

The Grammy nominee became a dad in February 2018 when Jenner gave birth. The following year, he told GQ Germany that becoming a father has been “the most magical experience in the world,” and said his daughter was “like a battery [giving him] tremendous energy.”

The Texas native added at the time: “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

While Scott “was hardly able to get excited in the past,” he has “gained a lot of passion for other areas in life” since Stormi’s arrival.

He and Jenner started dating in 2017 and split two years later. Scott is “hopeful” about reconciling with the E! personality, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

They “aren’t back together” at this time, the insider said, noting, “They stay in touch and hang out.”

Another source previously explained to Us that the on-again, off-again couple “coparent great together,” and Jenner expanded on this in February.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Kylie Skin creator told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Keep scrolling to see Scott and Jenner celebrating Father’s Day with their toddler.