There he is! Kylie Jenner shared a new look at her son hours before news broke that he would be getting a new cousin.

“My favorites spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍,” Jenner, 25, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 13. The social media upload included clips from her 5-month-old son’s nursery and 4-year-old daughter Stormi’s room. The mom of two was also seen rubbing a new Kylie Baby product on her infant’s legs.

The reality star welcomed her little one with Travis Scott in February. At the time, Jenner announced that her baby boy’s name was Wolf. She later noted that the pair changed their mind about their son’s moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner, who has yet to reveal their son’s new name, has offered glimpses at her motherhood journey on social media. One month after giving birth, the California native opened up about her postpartum challenges.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner explained via Instagram. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

She added: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The beauty mogul’s recent glimpse at life with two kids comes after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep shared with Us. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple are not back together amid the exciting news, however. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” an insider revealed exclusively to Us, noting that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, only communicate to coparent their 4-year-old daughter True.

The athlete, who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, confirmed earlier this year that he is the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son Theo, now 7 months. He publicly apologized to Kardashian at the time for conceiving the child when he was still together with the Good American cofounder.

