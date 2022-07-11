Parents’ night out! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a break from mom and dad duties for back-to-back visits to two of the hottest restaurants in Los Angeles.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, visited West Hollywood hotspot Catch on Saturday, July 9, holding hands as they entered the restaurant. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum looked luminous in a draped orange dress by Rick Owens, accessorized with a mini lilac Hermès bag and orange Alexandre Vauthier heels.

The following evening, the duo went to Craig’s, the West Hollywood restaurant also frequented by the Life of Kylie alum’s sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. For that outing, Kylie wore a black latex minidress paired with a studded purse and matching black heels.

Scott, for his part, dressed casually in a gray Dior T-shirt, distressed jeans and Nike sneakers.

Earlier this month, the Kardashians star gave fans a rare glimpse at her life at home with the musician, who she’s been dating on and off since 2017. The couple share daughter Stormi, 4, and a son, 5 months.

“Bae said I want a sandwich,” the beauty mogul wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 5, alongside a vast selection of fixings. “It looks beautiful,” she said of one sandwich in a separate video. Another clip showed Stormi in the background sharing a laugh with her dad.

The Texas native and the Hulu personality haven’t yet revealed their son’s name after initially announcing that he would be called Wolf. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote via Instagram in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

In May, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star and her beau haven’t ruled out an engagement, but it’s not on the top of their to-do list at the moment.

“The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” the source explained at the time. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

Earlier this month, Kylie clapped back after an alleged Instacart worker claimed to have heard her son crying while bringing a delivery to her home. “I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” TikTok user Pablo Tamayo alleged, seemingly referring to the former E! star’s youngest child.

Kylie seemingly responded to the accusation in a since-deleted Instagram comment, writing: “No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.”

She added that she didn’t place the Instacart order herself and slammed Tamayo’s claims he wasn’t properly tipped. “He WAS tipped through the app,” she wrote. “Lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Kylie and Scott’s night out.