Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse of Home Life With Travis Scott and Stormi

Sandwich artists. Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her and Travis Scott‘s culinary skills — and the results looked seriously delicious.

The beauty mogul, 24, and the rapper, 31, teamed up to make elaborate snacks on Tuesday, July 5. “Bae said I want a sandwich,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of a vast selection of fixings, including pickles, two kinds of mustard, turkey breast, cheddar cheese and hoagie rolls.

Jenner shared a few more photos of the sandwiches, including one of her own, which she slathered in mayo, pickles, onions and what appeared to be two varieties of cold cuts. “Omg and mine,” she wrote, adding four mouth-watering face emojis.

“It looks beautiful,” she said in one video, referring to yet another sandwich piled high with turkey, lettuce and various spreads. Stormi, 4, was also present for the feast, appearing in the background of one clip with her dad while Jenner took a satisfyingly crunchy bite of her sandwich.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the “Sicko Mode” artist are also the parents of a 5-month-old son who was born in February. The Hulu personality initially said that the little one would be called Wolf, but she and Scott later decided to change his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Jenner and her boyfriend still haven’t announced the tot’s new moniker.

The Grammy nominee and the Life of Kylie alum, who have been dating on and off since 2017, keep their relationship relatively private, but last month, Jenner praised her partner on Father’s Day. “Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you,” the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the musician cuddling their son. The Texas native replied in the comments, ““L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA.”

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome are still “super private” about whether they plan to get engaged, adding that the pair have “swerved the topic for years” but have “not ruled it out.”

For now, the California native and her beau are happy to focus on their children. “The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” the source explained. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Jenner and Scott’s sandwich extravaganza.