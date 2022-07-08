Shutting it down. Kylie Jenner clapped back after an alleged Instacart worker claimed they could hear her newborn son crying while delivering an order.

TikTok user Pablo Tamayo recently shared a video recapping his experience bringing an order supposedly placed by Jenner, 26, to her home in Los Angeles, which he told his followers he recognized from photos on social media. “This bitch could have paid me more,” Tamayo claimed, noting that he delivered a $12 pack of pepperoni from high-end grocery store Erewhon. “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

Tamayo recalled entering “through this little pathway with, like, a river beneath it” before leaving the food at the door. The social media personality, who has more than 400,000 TikTok followers, claimed he could “look into the whole house” and saw “maids and s–t” as he left.

“I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” he alleged, seemingly referring to Jenner’s son with Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO gave fans a glimpse of her life at home with her family in a video posted on Thursday, July 7, as she whipped up a salami and pepperoni sandwich. In the comments section of her own upload, she appeared to diss the rumors swirling about her little one.

“No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” the reality star wrote in a since-deleted message. “I did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”

She added in a separate comment, “If you don’t know what I’m talking about, just carry on.”

Jenner welcomed her baby boy with Scott, 31, in February. At the time, the pair revealed the newborn’s name was Wolf, but they have since decided to change the moniker. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the California native wrote via Instagram in March. They have yet to announce what they named the infant.

The pair are also the parents of daughter Stormi, 4, who has taken to her big sister duties with ease. “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Jenner gave birth, adding that the whole family has “been non-stop smiling” since the baby’s arrival.

Since becoming a mother of two, Jenner has been candid about how much her body has changed. “Gained 60 [pounds] again this pregnancy🤰,” the beauty mogul told her social media followers in April. “[I’m] down 40 [pounds] 🙏 [and] just trying to be healthy and patient.”

