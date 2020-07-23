Quitting the comparisons. Khloé Kardashian “can’t” expect her daughter, True, to hit milestones at the same rate as her cousins.

“True has two cousins that are … all three months apart,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said of Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, both 2, during a Wednesday, July 22, “The Travis Stork Show” podcast episode. “Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re] all different kids and different ages and just learn differently. I have to remind myself of that.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author welcomed her baby girl in April 2018 with Tristan Thompson, and the little one is now “in the potty training process.”

The Revenge Body cohost explained to Travis Stork: “I’m still trying to figure that out. We’re doing a good job, but … every day is just different. You just roll with it. You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way.”

Last month, the fashion designer described her toddler’s potty training “adventures,” which is usually a “one hour routine.”

“Every hour, I just put her on the potty and we make it exciting and she looks forward to it,” Khloé noted in a June Instagram Live video. “I do believe in incentives. I don’t believe in bribing. … That’s my technique currently.”

The Los Angeles native is “definitely” interested in giving True a sibling in the future. “If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that,” she said during a SiriusXM Hits 1 interview.

The reality star has even asked Thompson, 29, to be her sperm donor — and the professional basketball player agreed. “I’m open to doing that and down to do that,” the athlete said during an April KUWTK episode. “At the end of the day, I want whatever’s gonna make you feel comfortable.”