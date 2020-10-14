Khloé Kardashian has taken on a little extra weight during her quarantine workouts — her 2-year-old daughter, True!

“I had to learn to adapt by doing mommy-daughter workouts,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told Refinery29 on Tuesday, October 13. “[True] is obviously not working out, but it’s things like me putting her in a wagon and sprinting up a hill. I belted a wagon to my waist because I don’t have any help. We’re all just trying to figure it out.”

The reality star added that working out has kept her “sane during these crazy times” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to show my daughter, by example, that there are healthy ways to be active every day,” the E! personality explained to the outlet. “You don’t have to be so rigid in the gym. I like to work out early, it just sets the tone for the rest of my day. It makes me want to eat better and be active and healthy. By her seeing me like this, I hope she’s active and takes care of herself.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author welcomed her baby girl in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The following year, the Los Angeles native was slammed by fans claiming she used her toddler as an “accessory” on social media.

“Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child?” the Revenge Body host clapped back on an Instagram beach photo. “Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

The Good American cocreator said during a July SiriusXM Hits 1 interview that she is “definitely” open to having more kids.

When Kris Jenner was asked about the possibility of baby No. 2 for Kardashian and Thompson, 29, the momager, 64, told Ellen DeGeneres: “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Kardashian split from the professional basketball player in February 2019 following two cheating scandals, but Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that they had reunited.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source told Us at the time.

Another insider added, “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age.”