Dropping hints! Kris Jenner wouldn’t be surprised if Khloé Kardashian had another baby with Tristan Thompson.

“You never know around here,” the momager, 64, told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, September 24, when asked about the possibility of baby No. 2 for the on-again, off-again couple. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Kardashian, 36, and the professional basketball player, 29, welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018. Following two cheating scandals, the pair split in February 2019 but Us Weekly confirmed their reunion last month.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship.”

Another insider added at the time: “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age.”

The news came one month after the Strong Looks Better Naked author reacted to speculation that she was pregnant with her and the athlete’s second child.

“SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” the Good American cocreator tweeted in May. “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … It’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

For now, the Revenge Body host is loving being a mom and said during a July SiriusXM Hits 1 interview that she “definitely would have” more kids.

“If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained at the time. “I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know that’s a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is.”