



Take that! Khloé Kardashian defended her decision to post vacation photos with her 16-month-old daughter, True, on Instagram.

It all began when a mom-shamer commented on her Monday, August 19, Instagram beach pic, writing, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded, “Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

The Revenge Body cohost has been traveling in the Bahamas with her little one this week, as well as her sister Kim Kardashian and her kids. Khloé posted adorable shots of True and her cousin Chicago, 20 months, snacking on Cheetos Puffs and Veggie Straws in their bathing suits on Monday. “Chi: I heard my mama say, ‘Vacation calories don’t count,'” she wrote. “True: ‘Don’t tell me twice Chi.’”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author isn’t the only mom in her famous family to be bashed for taking trips with her brood. When Kourtney Kardashian was criticized on Sunday, August 18, she wrote back on Instagram: “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

The Poosh creator, 40, who shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with her ex Scott Disick, added, “I most definitely am [a working mom]. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

