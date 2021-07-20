Committing to conversations. Khloé Kardashian described her plans to talk to daughter True about race on Monday, July 19.

“I have to educate her as best as I can [while] still educating myself at the same time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Leomi Anderson during a “Role Model” podcast episode. “I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of color.”

The former E! personality, who shares the 3-year-old with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, added that her hope is to expose the little one “to as much inclusion, but variety, as possible.”

The Los Angeles native explained, “I don’t want her living in a bubble because we do have this very privileged life, and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that. … You’re only setting them up for failure if you don’t talk about race and the things they’re going to endure when they’re in, quote, the ‘real world.’”

While speaking to children about their race can make some parents “uncomfortable,” the reality star said that it “of course” has to be addressed.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Thompson, 30, welcomed their baby girl in April 2018. Khloé’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian opened up in June 2020 about teaching her own kids with Scott Disick — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — about racism.

“As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe,” the Poosh creator, 42, captioned an Instagram post at the time. “The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare [sic] the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year.”

The University of Arizona grad encouraged other parents to follow her lead, writing, “[Let’s] allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything. [Let’s] allow conversation without judgement and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together.”

Kourtney concluded by saying that she was educating herself “even more” in order to be “a better auntie to [her] nieces and nephews.”