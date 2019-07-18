



No hard feelings! Khloé Kardashian doesn’t mind that her 16-month-old daughter, True, takes after her dad, Tristan Thompson.

When an Instagram user wrote, “I know Khloé hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him,” on a Wednesday, July 17, comparison pic of the toddler and the NBA player, 28, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, set the record straight.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” the reality star commented. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!”

Earlier this month, the E! personality told Us Weekly exclusively that even though True “looks like her dad,” the little one acts like her mom.

“She’s crazy, basically,” Kardashian told Us at the time. “She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is. … [but] she dresses way better than I do.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the athlete welcomed their daughter in April 2018. They split in February when Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

One month after their breakup, the Revenge Body cohost opened up about coparenting with the power forward. “He is a good dad to her,” she tweeted in March. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

She told Us exclusively in July that she has taken “a lot of learning and tips from Scott [Disick] and Kourtney [Kardashian]” when it comes to raising True with her ex. “They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh,” she told Us.

Thompson previously cheated on the Good American cofounder days before she gave birth to True.

