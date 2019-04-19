Back to his old ways. Tristan Thompson has been enjoying the single life since he and Khloé Kardashian split.

“Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he’s out, he’s had Instagram models … around him.”

The insider adds that the Cleveland Cavaliers center’s actions are not surprising. “That’s just the lifestyle that he lives,” the source explains.

Thompson, 28, and Kardashian, 34, broke up in February after he was seen kissing Jordyn Woods at a party in Los Angeles. The NBA player was previously caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women in April 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 12 months.

Woods, 21, later confirmed on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that a smooch happened, but there was “no passion” behind it. “He just kissed me,” the model explained. “It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.” The Instagram star also clarified that having sex with Thompson was “never a consideration.”

While the Strong Looks Better Naked author said the NBA star’s infidelity was “humiliating,” she promised to never keep True away from her father. The pair reunited at their baby girl’s first birthday party in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 14.

“You deserve all the jewels, baby girl,” the Canadian professional athlete told his daughter in an Instagram video taken during the bash.

Woods did not attend the party, but she did admit that she still has love for her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, and the lip kit mogul’s famous family. “The whole world’s support is amazing,” the influencer told TMZ on Thursday, April 18. “I have love for everyone, always.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!