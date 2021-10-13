How Khloe Kardashian Corrects People Calling 3-Year-Old Daughter True ‘Big’

An important clarification. Khloé Kardashian makes a distinction every time someone comments on her 3-year-old daughter True’s size.

“I don’t play when it comes to True,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Health on Wednesday, October 13. “She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author explained that this reaction comes from the “many issues” that she has had with food over the years.

“It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body,” the Los Angeles native, who shares her toddler with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, explained to the magazine.

The Revenge Body host added that their little one is “really tough,” which she called “a great thing.”

The former reality star said, “If that’s who she is, I’m not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I’ll notice she may bump into something. I’ll say, ‘Are you OK, Tu-Tu?’ And she’ll say, ‘Yes,’ and kind of brush it off. I do try to always tell her that it’s OK if she cries or if something is wrong.”

Kardashian welcomed her baby girl in April 2018, the same year that Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, now 3, arrived via surrogate and Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi, now 3. The Good American cocreator tries not to compare True to her cousins, she said during a July 2020 “Travis Stork Show” podcast episode.

“Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that,’” the former X Factor host explained at the time. “I’m like, I can’t do that. We’re all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. I have to remind myself of that.”

Khloé has tweeted many times over the years about how much her daughter looks like Thompson, 30, but she thinks that True’s personality is most like her own.

“She’s crazy, basically,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “She’s just silly and she’s not shy. How I was as a kid is very much how True is.”