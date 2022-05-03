Celebrating fashion or past romances? As celebrities stepped out at the 2022 Met Gala, many of the attendees shared a history that couldn’t be ignored.

Pete Davidson appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2, with Kim Kardashian by his side. The reality star, 41, stunned in a vintage Bob Mackie gown — which was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962. Kardashian, who revealed on the red carpet that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks for the look, also dyed her hair blonde.

Earlier in the night, the Saturday Night Live star’s former flames Phoebe Dynevor and Kaia Gerber also rocked the red carpet in honor of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme.

Davidson previously sparked romance rumors with Gerber, 20, after his split from Margaret Qualley in October 2016. The comedian’s connection with the model didn’t last long, however, with the duo calling it quits in January 2020.

The following year, the King of Staten Island star was spotted spending time with Dynevor, 27, in the U.K. as she filmed her hit Netflix series Bridgerton. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that long distance wasn’t an issue for the pair.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” the insider shared with Us in April 2022, one month after Dynevor and Davidson first sparked dating speculation. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. They’re not looking to rush things.”

The New York native reflected on his dating life amid his new romance with the Netflix actress. “I’m just very, very honest,” he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May 2021, noting that he wasn’t into “playing any of the games” when it came to relationships. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

Us confirmed in August 2021 that Davidson and Dynevor decided to go their separate ways after their whirlwind romance. Later that year, the Big Time Adolescence star was photographed with Kardashian after her SNL hosting debut in October 2021.

Ahead of their debut at the Met Gala, the reality star gushed about taking her relationship with Davidson to the next level at the right time.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, told Hoda Kotb on an episode of the “Making Space” podcast last month. “I definitely took my time. I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone.”

The Skims founder added. “When it did happen, we were kind of, like, ‘Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’ and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun. Sometimes … you just happen to be open to it.”

Scroll through to see more potential celebrity exes that may have a run-in at the Met Gala: