Tom Brady is sharing his thoughts on Travis Kelce‘s heated sideline moment with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at the 2024 Super Bowl.

During the Tuesday, February 13, episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady, 46, explained why neither Kelce, 34, nor Reid, 65, were in the wrong.

“There’s always little family issues and, of course, I don’t mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced,” the retired football player, who won seven Super Bowls throughout his career, shared. “You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win.”

Brady had nothing but praise for Reid after seeing how he handled the tight end’s outburst.

“I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their backs. And I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does,” he noted. “He just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability.”

Kelce raised eyebrows during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, when he bumped into Reid on the sideline. The run-in occurred after his teammate Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble in the red zone. Reid stumbled backward as Kelce shouted in his face, seemingly questioning why he wasn’t on the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs ultimately defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. After the game, Reid weighed in on his interaction with Kelce, telling CBS, “He keeps me young. He caught me off balance. Normally I’d give him a little bit [back], but I didn’t have [my] feet under me.”

Kelce, meanwhile, said he didn’t plan on sharing the exact details of his conversation with Reid.

“Oh, you guys saw that?” he joked in a postgame interview. “I’m gonna keep it between us unless my mic’d up [content] tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love him.”

While discussing the memorable Super Bowl moment, which was highly debated online throughout the game, Brady said he saw both sides of the situation.

“It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself too. Because he doesn’t take that personally at all. He doesn’t look at that and feel like someone offended him,” he continued on Tuesday. “He takes it for what it is and doesn’t make it more than it is and doesn’t see someone’s trying to belittle him. Travis is not trying to do any of those things. He’s just trying to be fired up and stay in the moment.”