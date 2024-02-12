Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put their marriage to the test in a Dunkin’ commercial during Super Bowl LVIII.

The commercial, which aired on Sunday, February 11, begins with Jack Harlow sitting in a car with Affleck, 51, and telling the actor, “I don’t think you should do this.”

Affleck replies that Lopez, 54, previously stopped by his work, so now he needs to show her “what [he] can do.” (In last year’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, Lopez ordered from Affleck at a drive thru.)

Lopez finds out that her husband of nearly two years is in her studio, to which she says, “No.”

Affleck, who’s decked out head to toe in an orange and pink Dunkin’ tracksuit alongside a few pals, proceeds not to listen to Harlow’s advice. Instead, he walks through the doors of the recording studio, saying, “What up? For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre. The DunKings!”

The camera then pans to Lopez, who looks embarrassed as she watches her husband with her hand on her forehead. Affleck gave a shout out to “Touchdown Tommy on the keys” a.k.a. Tom Brady.

Affleck also points out his “partner,” Matt Damon, who he says “needs no introduction.” In response, Damon, 53, replies, “It’s really hard to be your friend, man,” while Affleck said, “You said you were going to support me.”

Affleck and the “DunKings” band proceed to bust a move on the dancefloor while singing their theme song. “Don’t dunk away at my heart. Why you Dunkin’ me, girl?” the group sings. “DunKings!”

At the end of the performance, Affleck says without much enthusiasm, “How do you like them donuts?” before adding, “I’m so sorry.” (The line was in reference to Affleck’s Good Will Hunting, in which his character said, “How do you like them apples?”)

“You had to see it, but I forgive you,” Affleck says while giving an air kiss to his wife. “Lay us on the track.” Brady, 46, asked the singer whether the group will be featured on her album.

“We talked about this,” Lopez, who appears stunned, whispers to her husband, who says, “Let’s go. You’re blinded by them pinstripes. There goes Babe Ruth.”

While her husband walks out of the studio, Lopez called out to Brady, saying, “Tom? You can stay.”

At the end of the commercial, Affleck and Damon walked side by side on the street. “You remember when I told you I’d do anything for you? This is anything,” Damon tells Affleck, who responds, “Chill, they’re naming a drink after us.”

On Monday, February 12, Dunkin’ will launch the DunKings menu nationwide, which features Affleck’s drink, The DunKings Iced Coffee, and The DunKings Munchkins Skewers. Dunkin’ also will drop official The DunKings merch on Monday.

Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, produced the Super Bowl commercial.