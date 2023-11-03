Sorry Bachelor Nation, but The View’s Ana Navarro is tired of talking about The Golden Bachelor.

During this week’s discussion of the ABC show on Friday, November 3, Navarro, 51, interrupted the segment to ask producer Brian Teta “one golden question.”

“Brian, when is this show, The Golden Bachelor, over so I no longer have to talk about it on Fridays?” she asked. Teta responded, “We have a few more weeks, but I think we’ll do a couple of extra shows just for you.”

Another The View cohost, Sunny Hostin, chimed in suggesting that The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner comes in for another interview.

“I think we should do a View-ing party and make [Ana] watch,” cohost Sara Haines added before Whoopi Goldberg joked that they should have the interview on her day off. “On Friday? We’ll do it on a Friday, OK?” Goldberg, 67, quipped.

The Thursday, November 2, episode of the ABC dating show featured Turner, 72, going on hometown dates with the remaining three women: Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist.

Although the hometown dates all seemed to go well, Turner’s visit with Martin, 61, proved to be even more special.

After meeting Martin’s sister, Beth, the pair professed their love for each other, which Turner had yet to say to any other women on the show. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with fans waiting to find out if the final rose of the night would go to Martin or Nist, 70. (Fhima, 64, was already shown receiving a rose.)

Prior to the episode airing, Turner opened up about the importance of hometown dates for him.

“The last time I met [the] family of someone that I was about to fall in love with was in 1968,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 31. “I’m really excited about it because family is very important to me. I have three women left and they all have said that they’re falling in love with me. But it’s been so long since I first felt those feelings with my wife, so I’m in uncharted waters here.”

The Golden Bachelor first premiered in September with Turner revealing his hope of finding love after the loss of his late wife, Toni. Their dream of living at a lake house was cut short after Toni died of a bacterial infection in 2017.

“Every time I look at that lake, I go, ‘This is her dream. This is what she deserves. Why am I standing her alone?’” he shared on the series premiere. “It will be six years since Toni passed away. No one’s ever gonna replace Toni, but the love of my daughters and my granddaughters pulled me out of a dark spot. I’m ready for [another chance at love], and I hope that person’s out there.”

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.