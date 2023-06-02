Her point of view. Ana Navarro opened up about her weight loss journey while firing back at rumors that she’s using Ozempic to slim down.

The View cohost, 51, shared a series of Instagram photos earlier this week from a recent trip to Colombia. “When your best friend is @leeschrager and he tells you he wants a getaway weekend for his birthday, you say, ‘tell me where and when, and I’ll be there,'” she wrote in the caption.

The first of the four images showed Navarro rocking a black off-the-shoulder dress with her hair pulled back in a sleek updo. Her ensemble hugged her curves, drawing attention to her slimmer figure.

After one social media user asked in the comments section when Navarro planned on “coming clean” about being on Ozempic, the journalist swiftly shut down the speculation in a lengthy reply.

“I’ve posted about my weight-loss journey many times. I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life. The [coronavirus] pandemic and menopause made it worse,” the Emmy nominee wrote on Wednesday, May 31. “In 2021, my mom died of kidney disease brought on by diabetes. She suffered terribly the last years of her life. That scared the beejeezus out of me.”

Navarro explained that she visited the Rancho La Puerta “wellness spa” in Mexico in August 2022 with two longtime friends. “We had all turned 50 and wanted to be healthier. I spent time there learning to cook and eat healthier, reprogramming the way I think of my lifestyle, and being more active. We did all sorts of exercise classes for hours a day,” she noted.

The news correspondent recalled feeling “determined to continue” the same “healthy habits” she learned at the resort when she returned home. “I also sought professional help – nutritionist, medical supervision (I was on the verge of pre-diabetes), pilates coach (I joined a Pilates club in Miami and NYC), and pickleball coach (I try to play at least twice a week),” she added. “So it’s been a complete lifestyle change -except for the damn rosé and margaritas, which I can’t give up.”

Thanks to the healthy skills she’s picked up, Navarro explained that she’s lost “about 4-5 lbs a month.” She reiterated that wellness is an individualized journey.

“I am not equipped to give anyone advice or endorse any solution. We all have to figure out what works for each us. It is a daily struggle for me. I still really like tequila and staying in bed with my poodle…🤷🏻‍♀️,” she concluded.

Navarro is the latest celeb to chime in on the widespread debate about taking Ozempic — a drug intended for patients with type 2 diabetes — to expedite weight loss. Kyle Richards, Chelsea Handler and more have been vocal amid the viral discussion, with Bethenny Frankel slamming those who are not taking the medication by necessity.

“If someone is struggling with obesity and working with a doctor, that is one thing (and this is all new in this application) but thin rich country club cul de sac Americans, buying this online and at Mexican pharmacies is another thing,” the SkinnyGirl founder, 52, captioned an Instagram video in April.

In the clip, Frankel warned her followers about the potential side effects of the drug. “I’m hearing stories about it affecting people’s personalities. … Mark my words, we’re going to hear about this s—tshow for months and years to come.”