It’s safe to say Gerry Turner was a hit during hometowns — especially when he visited Faith Martin‘s house.

“Faith brings peace to me,” Gerry told Faith’s sister, Beth, on the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Golden Bachelor. “I think she and I want the same thing.”

Both Gerry and Faith’s sister became emotional during their sit-down as Beth shared that she was shocked by how Faith is fully open and invested in Gerry, but admitted she is protective of her sister’s heart.

“I love that you’ve made her feel safe,” Beth said. “And I hope that you’ll take that, you know, very, very seriously … that she’s trusting you with her heart, because it’s a very rare thing and I would love for her to be happy.”

When Gerry and Beth returned to the group, Gerry and Faith professed their love for each other — making Faith the first person he said “I love you” to.

The lead previously told Us Weekly that falling in love on the show was easier than he thought it would be.

“In retrospect, I realized that in that particular moment, whenever it was — the setting was such that, ‘Yeah, it was easy to look at someone and tell ’em that you loved ’em.’ But once you get through it all and you look back, then you realize that there is just really one person that really meets the standard in all situations that you want it to be,” Gerry said last month.

The episode ended with a cliffhanger, and fans will have to wait until next week to find out Gerry’s top two, as the final rose of the night could go to Faith or Theresa Nist. (Leslie Fhima was shown receiving a rose.)

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. For a recap of week 6, watch the video above.