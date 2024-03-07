Gisele Bündchen is sharing new and raw details about her and ex-husband Tom Brady‘s divorce.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know, to go through that,” Bündchen, 43, told Robin Roberts about the end of her marriage during the Impact x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain special, which premiered on Hulu Thursday, March 7.

The model got emotional discussing her and Brady’s split after Roberts, 63, asked her, “How are you?” while sitting at her home in Florida.

“Well, when you say,” Bündchen began to reply before beginning to choke up. “Sorry guys, I didn’t know. Can I have a little moment?”

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Quotes About Moving On After Divorce Getting through it. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been working hard to remain cordial — and put their kids first — after calling it quits in fall 2022. The former New England Patriots quarterback and the supermodel initially sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise after Brady walked back his NFL retirement in March […]

After regaining her composure, Bündchen explained that her and Brady’s breakup was “definitely a transition that had to take place,” noting, “I don’t think you wish for that.”

The Nourish cookbook author revealed that even with her heartbreak, she “wouldn’t change anything” that’s happened in her life.

“I have [had] incredible experiences, I learned so much. I have my children which are the biggest blessing in my life,” Bündchen said, explaining that her future is bright. “Now, I get to create a new season, a new chapter in my life. I get to walk my path in a different way.”

In October 2022, Bündchen and Brady, 46, confirmed they had parted ways after 13 years of marriage, quickly finalizing their divorce. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen looked like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” the former New England Patriots quarterback […]

Looking back, Bündchen told Roberts, “Everything I’ve experienced made me realize what I want and what I don’t want.” She is now focused on “clear, current communication,” which led to her current mantra.

“I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing about it,” she declared.

Communication has also been key to Bündchen and Brady’s coparenting plan with for their two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. (Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“There’s easier days than others,” she confessed to Roberts, teasing that her children are “super smart” and they “know what they can get away with.”

Bündchen noted that she has learned that “balance” is vital for her family’s success. “Now we have Tom has time with them and I have time with them. Which I think is amazing because they get to really experience more [enrichment] for their lives,” she said. “They get to learn two from different worlds and that’s wonderful for them.”

Later on in Thursday’s interview, Roberts pivoted the conversation to Bündchen’s love life. Both she and Brady have found new love since their split.

Bündchen, for her part, was first spotted hanging out with her Jiu-Jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente one month after her and Brady’s divorce was finalized. “Joaquim was there for Gisele through her divorce, as a friend, and they turned romantic this past summer,” an insider exclusively shared with Us Weekly last month.

Related: Tom Brady's Complete Dating History: From Bridget to Gisele and More Throughout his career in the NFL — which saw him win seven Super Bowls — Tom Brady also made headlines for his numerous A-list romances. Brady dated Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006, welcoming their son, Jack, in 2007. The now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was already dating future wife Gisele Bündchen when Moynahan found […]

While chatting with Bündchen, Roberts questioned the former Victoria’s Secret Angel whether she would be “able to open [her] heart” to a new relationship.

“I think right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family and then, yes, why not?” she teased. “I think life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball about what’s going to happen tomorrow, but yeah.”

Brady, meanwhile, has been linked to Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk since July 2023. Despite reports of a split in October 2023, a source exclusively told Us that December that the duo “never broke up because they were never an official item.”

Impact x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain is currently streaming on Hulu.