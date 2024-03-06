Gisele Bündchen is letting her guard down.

On Wednesday, March 6, ABC News released a teaser for Bündchen’s upcoming sit-down with Robin Roberts. In the clip, Bündchen, 43, got emotional after Roberts, 63, brought up how the model previously likened her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady to “the death of a dream.”

“How are you?” Roberts then asked, which seemed to catch Bündchen off guard.

“Well, when you say, “ she began, before turning her head to the side and getting choked up.

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Quotes About Moving On After Divorce Getting through it. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been working hard to remain cordial — and put their kids first — after calling it quits in fall 2022. The former New England Patriots quarterback and the supermodel initially sparked rumors there was trouble in paradise after Brady walked back his NFL retirement in March […]

“Sorry, guys,” Bündchen continued. “I didn’t know. Can I have a little moment?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Roberts asked Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Brady, 46, how she navigates coparenting with the retired NFL star. (Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

“I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” she replied.

Bündchen and Brady announced in October 2022 that they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Relationship Timeline Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen looked like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” the former New England Patriots quarterback […]

The split fueled rumors that Bündchen wasn’t happy with Brady’s decision to walk back his NFL retirement announcement in March 2022. However, the former Victoria’s Angel has said that the “very hurtful” speculation does not paint an accurate picture of their relationship.

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger picture,” Bündchen said during a March 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s not so black and white.”

She continued: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Since calling it quits, both Brady and Bündchen have spent time with new companions. Brady was seen getting cozy with Irina Shayk in July 2023 after seemingly spending the night together at his home in Los Angeles. That December, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair had been “hanging out here and there for a little while” with “no commitment.”

Related: Tom Brady's Complete Dating History: From Bridget to Gisele and More Throughout his career in the NFL — which saw him win seven Super Bowls — Tom Brady also made headlines for his numerous A-list romances. Brady dated Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006, welcoming their son, Jack, in 2007. The now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was already dating future wife Gisele Bündchen when Moynahan found […]

Bündchen, meanwhile, has been getting closer to her jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

“Joaquim was there for Gisele through her divorce, as a friend, and they turned romantic this past summer,” a second source exclusively told Us last month, noting that Valente is “amazing” with Bündchen’s kids. “Gisele also loves being with someone who is from Brazil, they both have a shared history that she hasn’t had with anyone she’s dated.”

In Wednesday’s teaser, Bündchen played it coy when Roberts asked if she would be “able to open [her] heart” to someone new.

“Ummm,” Bündchen began. “Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it.”

A portion of Roberts’ interview with Bündchen will air on Good Morning America Thursday, March 7, and the full special, Impact x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain, will stream the same day on Hulu.