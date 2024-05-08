Bridget Moynahan remains unbothered after being brought up at ex Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast.

Moynahan, 53, attended an event in New York City on Tuesday, May 7, in honor of Blue Bloods costar Tom Selleck‘s book You Never Know: A Memoir. The duo posed for photos before sitting down for a discussion, which included answering questions from the audience.

The outing marked Moynahan’s first public appearance since she was mentioned during The Roast of Tom Brady. Comedian Nikki Glaser was first to bring up Moynahan and Brady’s relationship during the special, which streamed live on Sunday, May 5.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it. … It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” Glaser quipped. “To be fair he didn’t know, he just thought she was getting fat.”

When Will Ferrell got into character as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman, he took a dig at Brady’s past with Moynahan, saying, “The last time this guy went truly deep he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan.”

Brady, 46, and Moynahan called it quits in 2006 after more than two years of dating. The former NFL player moved on with Gisele Bündchen and two months later, Moynahan learned she was pregnant. Moynahan gave birth to their son, Jack, in 2007.

Despite largely remaining tight-lipped about their dynamic, Moynahan broke her silence about the situation in 2008.

“I’m not sure anyone — and I could be wrong in this — grows up thinking, ‘I want to be a single mom,’” Moynahan explained to Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “When you’re suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you’re in your 30s, it’s a hard conversation. I’m a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that’s the way I’d be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family.”

Brady continued to coparent with Moynahan while expanding his family with Bündchen, 43. The pair, who share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, parted ways in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

After Brady’s roast made headlines, Moynahan appeared to respond by sharing an Instagram quote on Monday, May 6, which read, “Loyal people take s–t more personal because they never would’ve did that s–t to you.”

Bündchen, meanwhile, is reportedly “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family” on the Netflix special, which included a ton of jokes about Bündchen and her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. A source told People that Bündchen is concerned about how her kids would react to the jokes.

“As always, [Gisele’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the insider said.