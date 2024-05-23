Ben Affleck knows eyes are all on him amid marriage troubles with wife Jennifer Lopez.

After fueling speculation about the status of their relationship by wearing his ring off and on over the last several weeks, Affleck, 51, attempted to flip the script by hiding his ring finger while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22.

Affleck was photographed picking up son Samuel, 12, from school wearing a blue sweatshirt across his shoulder that completely shielded his left arm and hand. The Oscar winner smiled as cameras captured the moment before hopping his car and leaving the scene.

One day prior, the actor was spotted leaving Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica sporting his wedding ring for the outing with friends. He went without his band, however, on May 17, the same day that Us Weekly confirmed that he and Lopez, 54, are not living in the same house. Affleck moved out of the California mansion he shares with his wife “several weeks ago,” a source exclusively told Us.

As Affleck continues to step out solo, Lopez is busy promoting her latest film Atlas, drawing attention to her own martial accessories.

At the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, May 20, which Affleck skipped, Lopez posed on the red carpet without her green diamond engagement ring. While she did wear her platinum wedding band, Lopez’s chartreuse sparkler was noticeably absent amongst her other accessories, which included dangling earrings that featured a pistachio-colored gem as well as a coordinating collar necklace.



Lopez opted to go without her ring again at the Atlas premiere in Mexico City on Tuesday, May 21. The last time she was photographed donning the rock was at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their situation with Lopez even dodging a question on their marriage at an Atlas panel in Mexico City on Wednesday, May 22.

When a reporter asked if the “rumors” about her marriage issues with Affleck “are true” at a Wednesday, May 22, panel, the moderator quickly shut the question down.

Her costar, Simu Liu, interjected: “Okay we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Before moving on, however, Lopez, 54, shared her disappointment that the topic was even being broached. “You know better than that,” she said while smiling in the clip, which was posted on multiple social media accounts.

Us reported last week that the pair — who wed in July 2022 after reconnecting following their early 2000s romance — are “having issues” in their marriage as Lopez ramps up her “work commitments” and prepares for her This Is Me … Live Tour.