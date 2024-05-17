Jennifer Lopez Likes Cryptic Post Amid Ben Affleck Issues

Jennifer Lopez subtly responded to social media advice about navigating healthy — and unhealthy — relationships.

Relationship coach Lenna Marsak posted a graphic about relationship dynamics on Instagram back in March. Lopez, 54, dropped a “like” on the post on Thursday, May 16, per a screenshot of Marsak’s notification shared on her Instagram Story.

“You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” Marsak captioned her upload. “We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story.”

She added, “After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action ❤️.”

It is not known why Lopez interacted with the social media note, but it comes amidst her relationship struggles with husband Ben Affleck.

Reports swirled about the state of Lopez’s marriage to Affleck, 51, earlier this week as the pair had not been seen together in 47 days. A source confirmed to Us Weekly, however, that the couple have not ended their nearly two-year marriage.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” the insider told Us on Thursday. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Lopez, who married Affleck in July 2022 two decades after they originally called off their engagement, is gearing up to launch her This Is Me … Live tour in June. The concerts will follow the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me … Now, and accompanying short film and behind-the-scenes documentary.

A second source noted to Us that the pair are currently working on their relationship.

Later on Thursday, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together in photos obtained by In Touch. They were joined by Emme, Lopez’s 16-year-old with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez also shares Emme’s twin brother, Max, with the Latin Grammy winner, 55.

Affleck, for his part, is a father of three. He shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Since Lopez and Affleck’s wedding, the singer has struck up an amicable dynamic with Garner, 52.

“[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” Lopez gushed of Garner in a November 2022 Vogue profile. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care.”

Lopez also noted how the five children navigated blending families.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” she told the outlet. “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”