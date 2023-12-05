Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to holy grail hair, Jennifer Aniston has always been the blueprint. Ever since the actress first appeared on Friends, she’s been setting trends with her famous tresses. Who could forget “The Rachel,” one of the most iconic haircuts in pop culture history? She’s also known for her gorgeous golden locks, elevated by her longtime colorist Michael Canalé. For almost four decades, the top celebrity hair stylist has worked for the White House and Hollywood, including Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon. He also colored Cameron Diaz’s hair for The Holiday! ‘Tis the season.

Canalé exclusively revealed to Us Weekly one of Aniston’s go-to hair products: the Canalé Signature Gloss. “It’s not there to change the color but it enhances anything,” he said. “Midnight Blue’s the one we use for Jen because she likes more of a sandy tone. So, we have Cool Blue, Midnight Blue and Sunkiss.”

Keep scrolling to shop one of Aniston’s beauty secrets!

Get the Canalé Signature Gloss for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Fun fact: Canalé used his Signature Gloss on Aniston’s hair for The Morning Show. Rather than changing your hair color, this gloss just enhances and extends its life. This product also neutralizes brassy tones, adds shine and provides UV protection from the sun.

There are three different shade options: Midnight Blue, Cool Blue and Sunkissed Gold. Midnight Blue, Aniston’s pick, is ideal for cool skin undertones and light-ice blonde to cool brunette hair types. “If you want your hair to be brighter, then you use Cool Blue,” Canalé said. “Sunkissed is for redheads, gold tones.” Cool Blue is meant for cool skin undertones and cool blonde hair types, while Sunkissed Gold works for golden skin undertones and red, golden blonde or baby blonde hair types.

The Hollywood hair stylist recommends using this game-changing gloss every 15 shampoos if you’re pairing it with other products from the Canalé haircare brand. If not, every two weeks should do the trick!

Get your hair on Aniston’s level with Canalé’s color-enhancing gloss!

