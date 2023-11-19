Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sutton Stracke knows style. In fact, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was just nominated for The Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity at BravoCon! From her couture collection to her concept store, the Sutton Brands founder always exudes exquisite taste. But even though the businesswoman is a member of high society, she also loves to mix it up with low-cost essentials. Case in point: Sutton’s favorite lipstick is only $8!

The Georgia native exclusively shared her holy grail beauty product with Us Weekly: “The lipstick that I always use is Maybelline Super Stay,” Sutton said. “You put it on and it does not come off of your lips, especially the red for the holidays. I have, like, 20 of them in every color. In all of my confessionals, I have this. Every reunion. If I have a red on, it’s the Super Stay. And it stays all day. You have to use makeup remover to get it off.”

Channel Sutton’s signature pout with the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick for just $11 (originally $8) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is the no. 1 bestselling lipstick on Amazon! Similar to a lip stain, this lipstick stays on for up to 16 hours without budging. No touch-ups needed! This long-lasting formula is also transfer-proof so you can eat, drink and smooch without your color smudging (perfect for puckering up under the mistletoe!). While Sutton opts for a classic red, you can choose from one of 43 different shades!

Bethenny Frankel is another fan of this liquid lipstick. The former Housewife said, “Super Stay Matte Ink — they’re wonderful. They’re creamy, they’re pretty, they’re as good as expensive. Not even a discussion, not a question.”

Paint the town red, pink or nude with Sutton Stracke’s favorite lipstick — on sale now at Amazon!

