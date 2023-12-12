Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stars — they’re just like Us. Sometimes they opt for affordable skincare over luxury labels. Even supermodel Kendall Jenner! While walking the red carpet for the Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, the L’Oréal Paris ambassador exclusively wore the drugstore beauty brand. In a new interview with Vogue, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips revealed the products she used to prep Jenner’s skin, including the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer.

According to a clinical study, experts confirmed that 100% of women saw plumper skin and fewer fine lines after using this anti-aging cream. Sign Us up! We may be getting another year older in 2024, but we can look like we’re years younger with this wrinkle-reducing cream. On sale now at Amazon!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer for just $19 (originally $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

Everything you need to know about the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Moisturizer is in the name — it revitalizes, lifts and moisturizes skin like magic. This lightweight water cream is ultra-hydrating, claiming to add 50% more moisture to your skin. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this non-greasy moisturizer may minimize fine lines without clogging pores, leaving your skin soft and smooth. Your complexion will look bouncy and bright, just in time for the holiday season! Fragrance-free, paraben-free and dye-free, this gentle moisturizer is suitable for all skin types.

One customer called this moisturizer an “overnight miracle cream.” Another shopper gushed, “I absolutely LOVE this product. I love that it is unscented and feels very light yet very moisturizing.” Our dream cream! “I would give 10 stars if I could!” another reviewer raved. “This is lightweight, it doesn’t make me greasy on my T-zone, it absorbs quickly but leaves my skin very soft and hydrated.”

Keep your skin plump and youthful like Jenner with this celeb-approved water cream from Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from L’Oréal Paris here and explore more creams and moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

