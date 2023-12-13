Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How many times have you styled your hair painstakingly, only to find that a few stray hairs were out of place? You tried your best to smooth them over and back into your updo or your beautiful waves, but those hairs were just too stubborn to deal with? You might have been tempted to wash your hair and start over, or douse it in hairspray. But there’s a much, much better way that one Fox Sports mainstay swears by.

Speaking to New York Magazine, Erin Andrews shared her go-to solution for frizz and flyaways when she styles her own hair. “A lot of people don’t realize I have to do my own hair on the road,” she said. “My makeup artist introduced me to this stick, and it is amazing.” Erin is talking about, of course, the R+Co Dart Pomade Stick.

The sports reporter admitted that she uses the stick to apply when she does sit-downs or her first shoot of the day, which helps tame any hairs that may have somehow gotten out of place. All it takes is a quick swipe, and she’s done! What’s the secret? The stick’s mixture of paraben-free, sulfate-free, and vegan castor seed oil, candellila wax, and jojoba esters. It’s an all-natural product you can feel good about using.

If you wear a lot of sleek, smoothed-back hairstyles or just like to see every single tendril in its place, the R+Co Dart Pomade Stick is the best solution you’ll find. No more relying on an entire can’s worth of hairspray that gets crunchy or gel that gives your hair the wet look you’re not always into. Plus, there’s zero mess when styling your tresses with this stick.

Erin adds that the stick is only about the size of a “jumbo lipstick” so it’s great for tossing into your bag or purse and going on your way. That means you’ve got room to carry it in your pocket if need be, too.

If you happen to deal with frustrating flyaways (like the rest of us) and need a quick and easy way to whip them into shape, this may be your best bet!

