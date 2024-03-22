Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been online shopping for a trip this spring or are simply stacking your closet for summer, you may be a little discouraged so far. Multiply this letdown by twenty if you’ve been looking for a two-piece set — the top fits but the bottom doesn’t, the bottom fits but the top doesn’t, the pieces are two different colors, the straps are too long, the pants are too short and on and on. It’s a neverending cycle of imagining yourself rocking an outfit only to have it fit poorly or look nothing like it did in the picture… and now for the walk of shame back to FedEx to make yet another online shopping return. It’s becoming a daily occurrence!

Well, it’s time to say goodbye to frequenting FedEx. The search is over! The lucky stars aligned, because there’s a new two-piece dress in town — and it’s going to be your official outfit of the spring and summer. This two-piece vacation outfit has a cropped spaghetti strap tank and a high waist maxi skirt, an ultra-flattering combo that highlights all your best curves.

The spaghetti straps are a wavy style that matches the wave design on the skirt, an eye-catching pattern that pops against the solid-colored base. The waves also highlight the tiers of the skirt and give it a boho vibe. And if you wondered about the material, a viscose, polyester and polyamide blend makes this dress 100% opaque and ensures it holds shape, even with strong Mexico beach winds blowing it around.

The dress looks just as cute from the back too — the smocked top zips in the back and has a decorative stretch that makes it ultra-comfy. An elastic waist makes the skirt just as comfortable as the top, so you’ll feel like you’re wearing a set of loose, cozy pajamas all day long! Whether you’re wearing it to dinner on the beach or out exploring the city, you will look and feel like an island queen.

Plus, this dress is versatile enough for casual and nice occasions… it’s all about the shoes! If you want to dress it up, try wearing it with small heels and a clutch. For a more casual look, switch the heels for sandals and you’re good to go! You can also mix and match the pieces with other clothes; for example, the top would pair perfectly with some high-rise jeans, sneakers and a cardigan. This dress is already a unique find, so don’t be afraid to make it even more your own!

See it: Get the Prettygarden Summer Two-Piece Beach Vacation Outfit for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other vacation dresses on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!