If spring has you ready to refresh your living spaces, you’re in good company — many of Us have some seasonal goals to check off the list! Whether it’s reorganizing a closet, deep-cleaning surfaces, adding some new furniture or washing the duvets, there’s something about a spring refresh that invigorates the mind, body and spirit. This is especially true when switching out the old with something exciting and new!

Getting a new couch, kitchen appliance or set of bath towels likely falls into the “exciting and new” category, but a hefty price tag can really dampen the mood. Shopping sales is a handy hack to avoid the buyer’s remorse that accompanies expensive purchases; at the same time, if you’re going to spend money, you want to make sure it’s on something high quality and ideally something you would have bought anyway.

The solution? Consult Us, of course! We’re always in your corner looking for the best deals on the best products. There are outstanding deals at Macy’s on everything home: furniture, mattresses, bed and bath, kitchen, dining, you name it! Check out our top picks from the thousands of sale items available.

Best Furniture and Mattress Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, you can get this elegant three-piece sectional sofa for more than 50% off! The couch easily folds down and has one recliner, ideal for movie nights and Bachelorette binges. Choose between beige or gray and a left-arm or right-arm orientation.

Best Kitchen Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re still on the fence about getting an air fryer, let this be your sign. This machine can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat, so you’re getting a six-for-one deal here. You get the taste and texture of deep-fried food without damaging your health!

Best Bed and Bath Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: A simple way to spruce up your home is to add some personalized touches. These absorbent his and hers bathrobes are nearly 70% off and are sure to make your special one smile! Grab one as a birthday, anniversary or holiday gift.