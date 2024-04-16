Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If we’re looking to anyone to show Us how to do quiet luxury style right, it’s most certainly Meghan Markle. A member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex embodied the aesthetic in both her wardrobe and everyday life before it ever became a trend. Her latest take on the style? An elegant ivory halter neck dress.
Serving both the monarchy and also Us in fashion looks, the American Riviera Orchard owner, 42, walked hand in hand with her spouse, Prince Harry, 39, while out and about in Florida. No better time to sport quiet luxury, the couple was attending a charity polo match for Harry’s Sentebale organization. Markle wore a silk and hemp ivory halter-neck dress and black oversized sunglasses from California brand Heidi Merrick, a Valentino shoulder bag, vintage Chanel gold earrings and Aquazzura pointed toe pumps.
Want to recreate her look? Her dress pick is $515 and unsurprisingly already sold out, so we found a lookalike that’s even on sale right now for just $48 on Amazon.
Get the Grace Karin Sleeveless Halter-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress with Belt (originally $52) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.
Though it’s not an exact replica, this dress epitomizes many of the elements that Markle’s does, and it evokes a similar posh vibe. Like the Duchess’ dress, this one has a halter neck, a tie waist, a midi length and a sleeveless design. What makes it slightly different is that it has flirty ruffles across the skirt and a bow in the front (as opposed to the back).
Made of a polyester-viscose fabric, the material is sure to drape nicely on the body, feel soft against the skin and be durable. You can find it in a color choice similar to Markle’s, white, as well as a few other jewel tones like dark green, navy and maroon. It can be shopped in sizes S-XXL.
You can wear the dress for a polo match or charity event like Markle, but as many of the dress’ customers have noted, it can be used for many other occasions. This shopper said that they not only used the dress for a fancy dinner, but also for Easter and a few baby showers. Another one was excited to wear it on their upcoming vacation.
“I ordered this dress in peacock blue and I absolutely love the color,” they said. “The ruffle trim is cute yet elegant and I am really looking forward to wearing it on my upcoming cruise. The fabric feels light and airy, perfect for those warm tropical evenings on deck. Plus, the fit is just right, flattering my figure without being too tight or too loose.”
You could dress it up like Markle with some pumps, a crossbody bag, statement earrings and some sunnies, but it could also be dressed down with sandals and a straw hat for an afternoon of cocktails overlooking the water. Style quiet luxury just like Markle with this halter-neck dress that you can now shop on sale for $48 on Amazon.
See it: Get the Grace Karin Sleeveless Halter-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress with Belt (Originally $52) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Grace Karin here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!