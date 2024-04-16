Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we’re looking to anyone to show Us how to do quiet luxury style right, it’s most certainly Meghan Markle. A member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex embodied the aesthetic in both her wardrobe and everyday life before it ever became a trend. Her latest take on the style? An elegant ivory halter neck dress.

Serving both the monarchy and also Us in fashion looks, the American Riviera Orchard owner, 42, walked hand in hand with her spouse, Prince Harry, 39, while out and about in Florida. No better time to sport quiet luxury, the couple was attending a charity polo match for Harry’s Sentebale organization. Markle wore a silk and hemp ivory halter-neck dress and black oversized sunglasses from California brand Heidi Merrick, a Valentino shoulder bag, vintage Chanel gold earrings and Aquazzura pointed toe pumps.

Want to recreate her look? Her dress pick is $515 and unsurprisingly already sold out, so we found a lookalike that’s even on sale right now for just $48 on Amazon.

Get the Grace Karin Sleeveless Halter-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress with Belt (originally $52) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Meghan Markle’s Chic Summer Sandals Are $3,125 — But We Found Lookalikes for Just $22 on Amazon While most of us have been focused on slaying our spring style, some celebrities are already looking ahead to summer — one of those stars being Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is serving up some serious style inspiration for summer sandals — and we were able to find a lookalike for her latest pair. […]

Though it’s not an exact replica, this dress epitomizes many of the elements that Markle’s does, and it evokes a similar posh vibe. Like the Duchess’ dress, this one has a halter neck, a tie waist, a midi length and a sleeveless design. What makes it slightly different is that it has flirty ruffles across the skirt and a bow in the front (as opposed to the back).

Made of a polyester-viscose fabric, the material is sure to drape nicely on the body, feel soft against the skin and be durable. You can find it in a color choice similar to Markle’s, white, as well as a few other jewel tones like dark green, navy and maroon. It can be shopped in sizes S-XXL.

You can wear the dress for a polo match or charity event like Markle, but as many of the dress’ customers have noted, it can be used for many other occasions. This shopper said that they not only used the dress for a fancy dinner, but also for Easter and a few baby showers. Another one was excited to wear it on their upcoming vacation.

“I ordered this dress in peacock blue and I absolutely love the color,” they said. “The ruffle trim is cute yet elegant and I am really looking forward to wearing it on my upcoming cruise. The fabric feels light and airy, perfect for those warm tropical evenings on deck. Plus, the fit is just right, flattering my figure without being too tight or too loose.”

Related: Last Chance! Get 25% Off Meghan Markle’s Go-To Denim Brand It’s no secret that we obsess over everything Meghan Markle wears. The Duchess of Sussex is also a royal icon in the world of quiet luxury, wearing chic, timeless outfits even on her more casual outings. We’ve spotted Markle in different pairs of Frame jeans over the years, whether at Invictus Games events or podcast […]

You could dress it up like Markle with some pumps, a crossbody bag, statement earrings and some sunnies, but it could also be dressed down with sandals and a straw hat for an afternoon of cocktails overlooking the water. Style quiet luxury just like Markle with this halter-neck dress that you can now shop on sale for $48 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Grace Karin Sleeveless Halter-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress with Belt (Originally $52) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Grace Karin here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: These Stunning Spring Dresses Are All Under $10, but They Look $100 Each Everyone needs a closet full of dresses. Granted, they can be super pricey. But they don’t have to be. In fact, you can get tons of dresses at Amazon for a song. In fact, there are tons of dresses under $10 that look like you spent $100 on them. And the best part is, no […]